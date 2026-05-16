Araghchi: US War on Iran Imposed Heavy and Avoidable Costs on Americans

By Staff, Agencies

Abbas Araghchi says Washington’s war of choice against Iran has inflicted unnecessary economic pain on ordinary Americans, warning that the consequences of the conflict are only beginning to unfold.

In a post published Saturday on X, the Iranian foreign minister said Americans are being forced to bear the burden of a costly and avoidable confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

“Americans are told that they must absorb rocketing costs of war of choice on Iran,” Araghchi wrote, pointing to rising economic pressures inside the United States.

He said the effects go far beyond increases in fuel prices and instability in financial markets, warning that higher US debt levels and mortgage rates could deepen the economic strain. Araghchi also noted that auto loan delinquencies in the United States have already reached their highest levels in more than three decades.

“This was all avoidable,” he stressed.

The United States, together with the “Israeli” entity, launched a wave of unlawful aggression against Iran between February 28 and April 7, triggering a powerful Iranian response that targeted American and “Israeli” positions across the region.

Iran’s retaliatory operations inflicted extensive damage on enemy targets. The Islamic Republic also moved to shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz to hostile powers and their allies, sending shockwaves through global energy markets and intensifying fears of a wider economic crisis.

Current estimates place Washington’s direct financial losses from the war, including reconstruction and replacement costs, between $40 billion and $50 billion, while economists warn that the long-term consequences could be far greater if tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue.

Professor Linda Bilmes recently warned that the war on Iran could ultimately cost American taxpayers as much as $1 trillion.

Meanwhile, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf cautioned on Friday that continued US military escalation near the vital waterway could ignite another global financial crisis, particularly as Washington’s national debt has already surged to nearly $39 trillion.