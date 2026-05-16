Starmer May Step Aside As Burnham Eyes Labour leadership

By Staff, Agencies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer could reportedly consider stepping down if Great Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham returns to parliament through the upcoming Makerfield by-election, according to ministers cited by The Telegraph.

The report said Starmer’s allies believe the Labour leader is privately considering “all options” amid mounting pressure following Labour’s recent electoral setbacks and growing internal dissent.

While Downing Street publicly insists Starmer intends to remain in office, around 100 Labour MPs have reportedly called for him to resign.

One cabinet minister cited in the report said Starmer was focused on avoiding instability inside the party and government.

“I think he is trying to feel his way through what is the most responsible way forward here for the country and it is all about stability,” the minister told the Telegraph.

The report added that Starmer’s allies are urging him not to announce any resignation before the Makerfield by-election, fearing it could trigger a chaotic leadership struggle within Labour.

Burnham was reportedly approved by Labour’s National Executive Committee to seek the party’s candidacy in Makerfield, with candidate selection expected next week.

If elected in the by-election expected on June 18, Burnham would re-enter parliament and become eligible to contest the Labour leadership.

According to the report, Burnham is not expected to accept a cabinet role under Starmer if elected.

“He is going in there for one job and one job only,” a former Starmer advisor told The Telegraph.

The report said some Labour figures believe Starmer could potentially schedule his departure around September, ahead of the party’s annual conference.

However, Burnham still faces a difficult contest in Makerfield after Reform UK reportedly secured strong local election results in the area earlier this month.