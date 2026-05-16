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MSF Slams “Israeli” Attacks on Lebanese Paramedics

MSF Slams “Israeli” Attacks on Lebanese Paramedics
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By Staff, Agencies

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, has condemned "Israel’s" attacks on paramedics in Lebanon, following a drone attack that martyred two Lebanese Civil Defense workers and wounded a third in the southern city of Nabatieh.

The attack occurred on May 12, as the three paramedics were attempting to assist an injured person who had survived a previous attack, MSF said in a statement. Paramedics from an ambulance that had departed from a nearby hospital witnessed the attack on their colleagues, later returning to the site to collect human remains.

“We are outraged over the killing of paramedics who were simply doing their job, taking huge risks to save lives,” said Jeremy Ristord, MSF head of mission in Lebanon. “Attacks on healthcare are unacceptable and must not be normalized.”

MSF said the incident is part of an alarming pattern of air attacks, drone attacks and artillery fire damaging hospitals, ambulances and medical equipment across southern Lebanon.

The organization noted that rescue teams are increasingly forced to delay or limit lifesaving interventions due to fear of being attacked.

Israel Lebanon msf SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 16-05-2026 Hour: 07:52 Beirut Timing

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