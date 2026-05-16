Leader’s Adviser Warns Gulf States Hosting US Bases Used against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and aide to Iran's Leader, has issued a stark warning on Saturday to countries hosting US military forces, stating that their sovereignty has been “pre-sold” and that their territory is being used against Iran and Palestine.

In remarks posted on X, Mokhber said Iran had for years viewed certain regional actors as “friends and brothers,” but accused them of allowing their land and infrastructure to serve as US Central Command [CENTCOM] “outposts.”

Mokhber also referred to Iran’s military response during a recent large-scale escalation, saying that Tehran’s reaction to CENTCOM-linked positions in the region was deliberately limited and not fully expanded into a wider war.

However, he added that such restraint should not be interpreted as permanent, warning that Iran could escalate further if conditions change.

Iranian officials have repeatedly asserted that US military presence in the Gulf is the main reason for instability in the region, and have threatened retaliation against regional partners seen as supporting American operations.

Mokhber’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States, and regional governments hosting US forces, particularly since the start the unprovoked US- “Israeli” aggression on Iran on February 28, with Iran-US talks reaching a stalemate as the US insists on its demands.