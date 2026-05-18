IRG’s Qaani: Martyrdom of Al-Qassam Commander Proves That Resistance Alive

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Al-Quds’ Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Esmail Qaani hailed the martyrdom of Ezzeddin al-Haddad, the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, as proof that the resistance remains vibrant in the heart of heroic Gaza.

Qaani further vowed that the pure bloodshed will inspire young Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Al-Quds.

In a message posted on his social media account on Sunday addressed the fallen commander, the Iranian top commander stated: “Abu Suhaib the fighter, congratulations on your martyrdom,”, using al-Haddad’s nom de guerre.

“The treacherous assassination of the great and struggling commander, Ezzeddin al-Haddad [Abu Suhaib], by cowardly Zionists, has shown that the resistance is alive, especially in the heart of heroic Gaza,” the Quds Force chief added.

He stressed, “These pure bloods will inspire young Palestinian fighters until the liberation of holy Al-Quds and the destruction of the occupying regime.”

Al-Haddad was a senior field commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The military wing of the Hamas resistance movement confirms its top commander was martyred in an Israeli airstrike against Gaza City.

He was assassinated in an “Israeli” strike in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades have been at the forefront of armed resistance against the occupation.