Iran FM Discusses Regional Issues with Four Counterparts

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his counterparts from France, Qatar, Turkey, and South Korea on Sunday to discuss bilateral issues, regional developments, and ongoing diplomatic processes.

According to reports, Araghchi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke about bilateral matters, the latest regional developments, and current diplomatic trends.

Earlier, Araghchi had held a phone call with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, on Sunday evening.

The two officials exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

Also on Sunday evening, Araghchi spoke with Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister. The twodiscussed ongoing diplomatic processes and regional developments.

Separately, Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Cho Hyun, South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, regarding the latest regional developments.

Araghchi explained the current situation in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, and stated that the insecurity imposed on the region and its global consequences stem from the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist entity against Iran.

He emphasized that they must be held accountable by the international community for this violation of law and the crimes they have committed.

The South Korean foreign minister emphasized his country's position on the necessity of establishing maritime security and safety in the region and the world.

He also expressed hope that diplomatic processes would reach a conclusion as soon as possible.

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies following the launch on February 28 of the illegal US-"Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic.

It began exercising far stricter controls last month after US President Donald Trump announced an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in violation of the terms of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 8.