By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, May 16, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 1:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” army in the village of Khiyam, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer vehicle in the square of the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera armored vehicle in the square of the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the city of Naqoura, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the newly established Blat Site in southern Lebanon, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at Khallet Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with artillery. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 p.m., an “Israeli” army bulldozer at Khallet Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 p.m., an “Israeli” army surveillance camera in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a large-scale bombardment targeting all “Israeli” army positions in the town of Bayyada, with artillery shells and repeated waves of rocket barrages. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:15 p.m., an “Israeli” army command headquarters in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:20 p.m., an “Israeli” Hummer vehicle on the Bayada–Naqoura road, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., an explosive device against an “Israeli” army bulldozer that was attempting to advance from the village of Rshaf toward the village of Haddatha. When a force of enemy vehicles intervened to recover the targeted bulldozer, it fell into a minefield and was subsequently detonated. The enemy then proceeded to evacuate its losses under heavy cover of fire and smoke. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 p.m., an explosive device against a second “Israeli” army bulldozer that was attempting to advance from the village of Rshaf toward the village of Haddatha. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:05 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:45 p.m., the “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 p.m., an “Israeli” army command headquarters in the town of Bayada, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 10:20 p.m., a series of explosive devices against a third “Israeli” army bulldozer that was attempting to advance from the village of Rshaf toward the village of Haddatha. the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 10:45 p.m., a series of explosive devices against a fourth “Israeli” army bulldozer that was attempting to advance from the village of Rshaf toward the village of Haddatha. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Haddatha, with a barrage of rocket.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}