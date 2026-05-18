Javier Bardem: Hollywood Losing Control of Gaza Narrative

By Staff, Agencies

Spanish actor and Oscar winner Javier Bardem said the conversation around Gaza is changing, arguing that pro-Palestinian voices in Hollywood are no longer as isolated as before.

Speaking to AFP during the Cannes Film Festival, Bardem said he has continued receiving acting opportunities despite his outspoken criticism of the "Israeli" war on Gaza and his repeated calls for Palestinian freedom.

The Oscar-winning actor drew attention earlier this year during the Academy Awards ceremony when he declared “No to war and free Palestine” while presenting the award for Best International Feature Film.

“I think it’s important to express your point of view, knowing that there will be people who agree and people who don’t,” Bardem said. “In fact, it’s the opposite now — they are calling even more because the narrative is changing.”

Bardem’s comments came amid continued debate over whether actors and filmmakers critical of the "Israeli" occupation are being marginalized in Hollywood.

Irish-Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty, who is serving on the Cannes jury this year, accused the industry of blacklisting artists including Susan Sarandon, Bardem, and Mark Ruffalo because of their pro-Palestinian positions.

Sarandon and other public figures have previously stated that condemning “Israeli” actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank negatively affected their careers and professional relationships.

Bardem acknowledged that some artists may fear losing work because of their political views, but said his own experience has been different due to growing international awareness surrounding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Now it’s no longer as controlled by those who have always controlled it,” he said, adding that societies increasingly recognize “the consequences when you support or justify a genocide like the one that is happening.”

A UN-backed committee concluded in September that “genocide is occurring in Gaza,” which “Israel” has repeatedly denied despite mounting evidence.

Bardem is attending Cannes for the premiere of The Beloved, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a film about a filmmaker reconnecting with his estranged daughter that also touches on Spain’s colonial legacy in Western Sahara and themes of patriarchy.

Bardem, who is married to actress Penelope Cruz, also said men should critically reflect on entrenched social norms around gender and authority.