French Opposition Figure Blasts “European Complicity” In US-’Israel’ War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A leading French opposition figure has condemned “European complicity” in the recent US and "Israeli" aggression against Iran which helped trigger a wider regional escalation.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the prominent figure of the left-wing to far-left La France Insoumise political party in France, and an expected contender in the 2027 French presidential election, made the remarks in a post on his X account on Monday.

He blamed Western capitals for sacrificing global peace for the sake of the colonial ambitions of US President Donald Trump and "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Trump and Netanyahu’s crude threats to destroy Iran are only possible thanks to European complicity," he wrote.

Mélenchon added, “The world’s peace is reduced to the interests of Trump and Netanyahu’s colonialism.”

The politician also directly addressed French voters, urging them to use the upcoming election to end their country’s subordination to such “criminals.”

Mélenchon called on the electorate to put an end to "France's alignment with these criminals" and to "break the leash" at the ballot box.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week ruled out any unilateral French military deployment in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Paris "never considered" deploying French warships to the strait without "coordination with Iran."

He also noted that Paris is ready to lend help “in coordination with Iran” to allow the resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.