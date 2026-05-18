Iran’s Pezeshkian: US, ’Israel’ Use ’Divisive Projects’ To Split Muslims

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States and "Israel" are pursuing “divisive projects” aimed at sowing distrust and driving division among Muslim countries.

In a meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Sunday, Pezeshkian said Iran’s principled policy is based on the expansion of friendly ties with neighboring countries, particularly the Gulf littoral states.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks cordial, stable, and sustainable relations based on good neighborliness with Muslim countries in the region,” he said.

The Iranian President further stressed that the US and the Zionist entity have consistently tried, through divisive projects and spreading distrust, "to pit Muslim countries against each other".

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role in helping mediate a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington following the US-"Israeli" war on Iran, saying he hoped such diplomatic efforts would bolster regional peace, stability, and long-term security.

The president condemned the US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran, including the killing of senior officials, students, and civilians, calling them a “grave crime” that violates all human, legal, and international norms. He added that no awakened conscience in the world could accept such actions.

Pointing to the malicious aims behind the US and "Israeli" aggression, Pezeshkian said they sought to destabilize or weaken Iran’s system, but underestimated the unity and resilience of the noble Iranian people.

He further noted that the US and "Israel" carried out “organized acts aimed at infiltrating armed terrorist elements” through Iran’s northwest and southeast borders, saying they sought to spread insecurity by supporting such groups financially, intelligence-wise, and militarily.

He added that regional neighbors’ cooperation in preventing their territory from being used against Iran was “a valuable and commendable move.”

He praised Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq for not allowing their soil to be used for actions against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating border trade and economic cooperation, saying Tehran and Islamabad can further expand their growing ties.

He added that despite wartime losses, recent developments had brought Iran and Pakistan closer and opened opportunities to expand cooperation in economic, scientific, cultural, and regional fields.

He said such an approach could help strengthen peace, ease tensions, and promote constructive regional engagement.

The president reiterated that the continuation and deepening of bilateral cooperation would be in line with the shared interests of both nations and the Muslim world.

He urged Muslim countries to strengthen unity and cooperation based on shared religious, cultural, and strategic ties to deter intervention and aggression by external powers and "Israel".

Pezeshkian said greater Islamic convergence would help secure lasting regional peace and stability, adding that such unity would prevent "Israel" from daring to attack or violate Muslim sovereignty.

For his part, Naqvi said Islamabad had worked to ease regional tensions and noted that recent developments have clarified the roles of key actors.

He added that Iran and Pakistan enjoy close, brotherly ties and should further expand cooperation.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday on an unannounced two-day trip. He held a meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni upon his arrival and met with Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday.