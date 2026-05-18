Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a statement of condolence, Hezbollah strongly condemned what it described as an “Israeli” “heinous crime” in Gaza that led to the martyrdom of Hamas’s military commander Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad, along with his family members and several civilians.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

Hezbollah strongly condemns the heinous crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the Gaza Strip, which led to the martyrdom of the commander-in-chief of the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, commander Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad [Abu Suhaib], who was martyred along with his wife, daughter and a number of Palestinian civilians, in addition to dozens of innocent wounded, in a treacherous strike in central Gaza. This blatant attack is yet another violation of ceasefire agreements, and it reveals the enemy’s disregard for all commitments and its continued reliance on killing and destruction. It confirms that its agreements and negotiations are nothing but a waste of time.

We mourn the noble commander Al-Haddad as a dear martyr, and we express our pride in his great sacrifices along the path of jihad and resistance. We extend our heartfelt condolences and congratulations to the leadership of Hamas, to the Palestinian people, to the family of the martyr commander and to all the families of those who were martyred in this criminal aggression. We ask Allah to grant mercy to the martyrs, elevate their status and grant a swift recovery to the wounded.

We consider the martyrdom of commander Al-Haddad a new badge of honor for Hamas, which continues to prove its steadfastness on the path of resistance. We affirm that the assassination of leaders does not weaken it, but only increases its strength, presence and determination to stand firm and confront.

Commander Al-Haddad achieved what he always aspired to, and Allah honored him by sealing his life with martyrdom, drenched in blood, as is the wish of every Mujahid and resistance fighter in this nation.

These great sacrifices made by Hamas, by all fighting factions and by the great Palestinian people will bring nothing but a single outcome— God willing: a conclusion of dignity, victory, and honor for Palestine. He is indeed the Excellent Protector and the Excellent Supporter.