North Korea Fortifies Southern Border

By Staff, Agencies

Kim Jong-un has ordered front-line units along North Korea’s southern border to be strengthened, aiming to turn it into an "impregnable fortress".

In an effort to strengthen cohesion within the military, Kim addressed a meeting of division and brigade-level officers on Sunday, according to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

Kim unveiled plans to reorganize the military to strengthen frontline units and turn the border with South Korea into an “impregnable fortress”, KCNA said on Monday.

He also discussed key military and political issues, urging commanders to maintain a high level of combat readiness and focus on North Korea’s “principal enemy."

Kim emphasized, we need to modernize our military infrastructure and strengthen key units “militarily and technically” as part of our efforts in building an enhanced war deterrence.

He then emphasized reorganizing the military’s training system and expanding practical combat drills in line with evolving warfare trends and the rapid modernization of military technology.

North Korea's top brass, Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army, and a senior adviser to the Ministry of National Defense were present during the talks, according to the KCNA.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone [DMZ] stretches 250 km along the 38th parallel and about 4 km wide, dividing the peninsula. The North and South ended their 1950–53 war with a truce, not a peace treaty.

In February, on the 78th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army, Kim Jong-un called for widening the military’s fighting front and boosting efforts, describing the year as one of “tremendous transformation” for the KPA.