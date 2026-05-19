Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns of New US Escalation, Praises Hezbollah Ops

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned Thursday of signs of a new United States-led escalation in the region following the failure of previous rounds of aggression, accusing some Arab regimes serving US and “Israeli” interests, via political, media, and intelligence means.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Al-Houthi said the United States “does not honor its commitments,” pointing to Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports, which he emphasized has impacted the global economy. He added that US President Donald Trump prioritizes serving “Israel before America itself.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi further criticized Arab governments hosting US military bases, saying they had failed to learn from the consequences of previous confrontations involving attacks on Iran. He argued that some regional governments are placing additional financial burdens on themselves in order to protect American bases and support the Israeli occupation.

The Ansarullah leader stressed that the project of establishing “Greater Israel” is a declared and joint objective between the United States and the “Israeli” entity, adding that efforts to reshape West Asia are part of a broader shared agenda.

He also referred to recent “Israeli” military exercises, saying that they simulated surprise attacks against both Egypt and Jordan.

According to Sayyed Al-Houthi, “Israeli” territorial ambitions extend across the Levant and into large parts of Egypt.

Addressing developments in Lebanon, The Yemeni Leader praised Hezbollah for its highly effective operations against Israeli aggression.

He said Hezbollah’s ongoing operations are “effective, influential, and exerting pressure” on the “Israeli” occupation, urging Lebanese authorities to benefit from the Resistance’s actions in order to pressure “Israeli” occupation forces into halting their aggression and withdrawing from Lebanese territory.

Sayyed Al-Houthi underscored that attacks targeting southern Lebanon constitute an assault on all of Lebanon and a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

He also criticized Lebanese political factions and officials for blaming Hezbollah instead of confronting “Israeli” attacks. He said that some within the Lebanese authority seek to keep Hezbollah restrained while allowing the occupation “free rein” to continue its assaults.

On Syria, Sayyed Al-Houthi viewed that the groups currently in control of the country are pursuing rapprochement and peace with the “Israeli” occupation “without success”, while the “Israeli” entity continues daily violations and maintains its occupation of Syrian territories.

He said “Israeli” forces are attempting to tighten control over southern Syria through kidnappings, killings, theft, and other violations.

Regarding Palestine, Sayyed Al-Houthi warned that the assassination of senior Al-Qassam Brigades commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad was a “major escalation”, stressing he was a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

He said the killing campaign in Gaza has intensified on a daily basis, with hundreds of Palestinians being killed as “Israel” attempts to destroy all means of life in the besieged enclave.

Sayyed Al-Houthi argued that Islamic nations have a duty to provide Palestinians with all forms of weapons to defend themselves, criticizing Arab pressure aimed at disarming Palestinian Resistance factions.

He also warned of ongoing “Israeli” actions targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that the occupation seeks to destroy the holy site and build the so-called temple in its place.