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UN Warns of “Israel’s” Ethnic Cleansing across Palestine

UN Warns of “Israel’s” Ethnic Cleansing across Palestine
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By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has called on the “Israeli” occupation to put an end to “acts of genocide” in Gaza, while warning of escalating “ethnic cleansing” across the Palestinian territory and the occupied West Bank.

In a report published Monday, the UN Human Rights Office said its investigation into “Israeli” military operations in Gaza through May 2025 found that the occupation committed “serious violations of international humanitarian law,” which, in many cases, "may" amount to war crimes and other atrocity crimes.

The report noted that although the “Israeli” occupation claimed its military operation sought the return of captives and targeted military objectives, many of the killings documented by investigators were deemed unlawful.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 73,000 people have been martyred since the war began, while several international investigations, including inquiries by the United Nations and the International Association of Genocide Scholars, have concluded that the Israeli war on Gaza constitutes genocide.

Although a ceasefire was reached in October, “Israeli” occupation forces continued to impose a strict security regime on Gaza, with hundreds more Palestinians killed in the months since the truce.

Conflict monitoring groups have also warned that “Israeli” bombardment of Gaza intensified after last month’s ceasefire between Iran and the “Israeli” occupation, while settler attacks and military raids across the occupied West Bank have sharply increased.

The UN report warned that the “Israeli” occupation’s “concerted and accelerating practice of undermining the fabric of Palestinian life while consolidating the annexation of large parts” of the occupied Palestinian territories reflects a dangerous escalation.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on the “Israeli” occupation to “prevent the commission of acts of genocide,” allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes, and “end its unlawful presence in the Palestinian territory.”

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territories, said the ceasefire had failed to bring “meaningful accountability” or address “the underlying driver - the protracted occupation.”

Regarding the occupied West Bank, Sunghay said “Israeli” occupation forces and settlers were increasingly carrying out attacks against Palestinians “with impunity, often together.”

“Impunity only fuels recurrence,” Sunghay said, adding that most of the violations documented over recent decades had gone unpunished, leaving victims without prospects for justice.

Israel Palestine Gaza westbank UnitedNations

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Last Update: 19-05-2026 Hour: 10:44 Beirut Timing

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