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Iran Submits New 14-Point Proposal to US via Pakistan to End War

Iran Submits New 14-Point Proposal to US via Pakistan to End War
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran has reportedly submitted its latest proposal in 14 points through the Pakistani intermediary for talks with the United States aimed at ending the illegal US-“Israeli” war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

A source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim news agency on Monday that Pakistan will `deliver Iran’s new proposal to Washington.

The source said the proposal is focused on the subject of the negotiations and confidence-building measures by the American side.

The Americans had recently sent a text in response to Iran’s previous proposal, which was also presented in 14 points, the source added.

“In line with the recent practice of exchanging messages, Iran has also once again submitted its text in 14 points through the Pakistani mediator after making amendments,” the source explained.

On April 10, Iran submitted its response to the American side’s proposed text to end the war, which was later dismissed by Donald Trump, the president of the US, who said it was “totally unacceptable.”

Tehran maintains that at the current stage, negotiations will only focus on ending the war in the region and that other issues, including the nuclear program, may be discussed later.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani source told Reuters on Monday that Islamabad has shared with the United States a revised proposal from Iran to end the war in the region.

The source warned that Tehran and Washington “don't have much time” to narrow their differences.

The source gave no details of Iran’s revised proposal but noted that the sides “keep changing their goalposts.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also told reporters on Monday that despite the American side’s dismissal of the Islamic Republic’s previous peace proposal, Tehran received “a set of corrective points and considerations” from the Pakistani mediator.

“As announced yesterday, our points of view were presented to the American side in return. Therefore, the process continues through Pakistan,” he said.

 

Iran pakistan trump UnitedStates

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Last Update: 19-05-2026 Hour: 10:44 Beirut Timing

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