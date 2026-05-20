Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a statement marking the 43rd anniversary of the May 17, 1983 Agreement, Hezbollah said the occasion comes at a highly sensitive and dangerous moment for Lebanon and the region, amid ongoing “Israeli” aggression, continued occupation and repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Hezbollah warned strongly against any move toward direct “peace” talks or normalization with the “Israeli” entity.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The 43rd anniversary of the humiliating May 17 Agreement comes at a time of extremely dangerous Lebanese and regional circumstances, driven by escalating American-“Israeli” aggression against our region and our country, and the continued occupation of our land by the Zionist enemy, along with ongoing killings, destruction and bulldozing in parts of our country—especially in the South—alongside the total violation of our airspace and waters, and ongoing targeted assassinations of civilians and Resistance fighters alike.

As attempts emerge to push something even more dangerous than the May 17 Agreement through talk of a ‘full and comprehensive peace agreement’ between the Lebanese authorities and the Zionist entity — the enemy of our land, people, culture and history — we believe the Lebanese state would be abandoning the lessons of history and treating the enemy as though it were a peaceful and legitimate entity, despite its occupation and aggression. This is a blatant violation of the Lebanese constitution and laws, and a complete denial of Lebanon’s history, culture, sacrifices and the steadfastness of its Resistance.

In light of these serious developments, Hezbollah affirms the following:

First: Hezbollah completely rejects any foreign dictates, pressure or guardianship—American or otherwise—that try to impose a path or fate on Lebanon in a way that undermines its sovereignty, independence and dignity, or contradicts national principles.

We believe the enemy’s openly declared settlement ambitions inside Lebanese territory confirm its ongoing greed for our land, water and natural resources, and show that direct negotiations only serve to expand “Israeli” gains at Lebanon’s expense.

Second: We call on Lebanese authorities not to go further down a dangerous and misguided path with the “Israeli” enemy, because of the serious consequences it could have for Lebanon’s stability and social fabric. We also urge an end to the free concessions and the surrender of national rights and dignity, and we call for putting Lebanon’s national interest first instead of clinging to illusions about the possibility of peace with an occupying enemy.

Third: Many Lebanese, especially in the South, are asking what Lebanon has actually gained from its current political and security approach since the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024. What did the decisions of August 5 and 7 achieve? What came from accepting civilian participation in the Mechanism and then moving toward direct negotiations? In our view, Lebanon has gained nothing but more pressure, concessions, aggression and destruction.

The authorities adopted this path under the pretext that it was the only way to secure a ceasefire and stop “Israeli” attacks, despite the constitutional concerns surrounding it and the lack of any real national consensus behind it. Yet today, after a month of following this approach, what has Lebanon actually gained?

Instead of stepping back, the authorities now appear ready to move further into a political and security track, offering even more concessions to the enemy — which responds after every round of negotiations by escalating its attacks, widening its strikes on Lebanese towns and villages, continuing to kill Lebanese civilians, destroy homes, and violate Lebanon’s sovereignty. Many Lebanese now see the extension of the ceasefire through this framework as little more than a cover for continued aggression against them and their country.

Fourth: We call on the Lebanese state to work within national consensus to achieve core objectives: full “Israeli” withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, a complete end to aggression, the release of Lebanese detainees, the safe and dignified return of displaced residents to their villages and rebuilding without conditions or restrictions.