Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Rising Power Directly Associated with Population Growth

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the growth of Iran’s status as a great and influential power is directly related to the growth of its population, calling for increased efforts to promote the culture of childbearing.

In a message issued on the occasion of National Population Day, the Leader responded to a letter of condolence and affection from population activists following the martyrdom of his father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Among the valuable achievements of the third Sacred Defense and the great blessing of the nation’s unique uprising, which has become clear to everyone, is Iran’s emergence as a great and influential power.”

His Eminence further stated: “Undoubtedly, the continuation of this situation and reaching a more desirable degree of it is directly related to the issue of population.”

The Leader said the need for population increase is sometimes viewed merely as a way to compensate for past policy shortcomings.

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, said there is a more important dimension.

“With the diligent pursuit of the correct and certain policy of population increase, the great Iranian nation will be able to experience great role-playing and strategic leaps in the future, and take long steps toward creating a new Islamic Iranian civilization.”

The Leader praised grassroots activists in the field of population and urged them to continue their efforts.

“The increasing efforts of popular activists in the field of population and the promotion of childbearing culture can have a significant impact on securing this bright future,” he wrote.