Raad: The Government’s Course Threatens the Country with Disaster

By Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc

The reality confirmed by the rounds of direct negotiations between Lebanon and the enemy is that the ruling camp has effectively embraced the occupation’s narrative against the resistance. On that basis, it has begun reshaping the domestic political landscape around the idea that the Lebanese are willing to coexist with the occupation in exchange for helping the authorities enforce the principle that weapons should be exclusively in the hands of the state.

According to the narrative promoted by the ruling camp, the core problem is that the resistance refuses to surrender to the enemy and rejects the government’s proposal for “state monopoly over arms” while occupation persists. From this perspective, the authorities see no path to securing American approval, European goodwill, and regional acceptance except by extending a hand to the enemy, opening direct negotiations with it, and eliminating the resistance in favor of the occupation. Meanwhile, issues such as a ceasefire and “Israeli” withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory are being postponed until this mission- which both the Lebanese and “Israeli” negotiators reportedly prioritize, under American mediation and sponsorship- is completed.

The government’s logic does not appear to stem from ignorance of where this path leads, but rather from a deep conviction and political commitment that this option represents, in its view, the country’s way out of war and collapse- even at the expense of sovereignty and dignity.

By contrast, the resistance’s position is fundamentally rooted in the Lebanese people’s right to sovereignty and their rejection of occupation, regardless of how much territory is under “Israeli” control. Since the 1949 armistice, the country has remained in a state of hostility with the Zionist entity, which has never concealed its ambitions toward Lebanon, as demonstrated by repeated invasions, wars, and attacks. The resistance argues that only confrontation and armed resistance have ever succeeded in forcing “Israel” out of Lebanese land, while international efforts throughout previous stages failed to secure Lebanon’s rights.

The resistance’s view further holds that yielding to the enemy and accepting its conditions only encourages it to expand, intimidate, dominate, and continue launching wars and invasions whenever political conditions allow. On the other hand, when the enemy is convinced that its occupation will face determined resistance—even if prolonged and costly—it will think twice before carrying out further aggression. Conversely, if it senses defeat, weakness, or willingness to compromise sovereignty and national interests, it will intensify pressure on all fronts to impose surrender and submission to its demands.

The entire world acknowledges that the resistance fully complied with the ceasefire agreement announced on November 27, 2024, and deferred responsibility to the Lebanese authorities, which assumed the task of implementing the agreement, restoring sovereignty, removing the occupation, securing the release of prisoners, returning residents to their villages, and beginning reconstruction efforts.

The government’s logic, it argues, stems not from ignorance but from firm conviction and political commitment—even at the expense of sovereignty and dignity.

As soon as “Israel” sensed that the Lebanese authorities had moved forward with the August 5 decision to implement exclusive state control over weapons, it escalated its attacks and began demanding that Lebanon carry out this decision before any ceasefire could take effect. Since then, the authorities have followed a downward path of concessions, step after step, culminating in the most recent round of direct negotiations, which they entered without constitutional or national authorization. The country now stands at a dangerous crossroads that threatens major disasters, for which this government will bear responsibility, especially as it receives applause from all those opposed to genuine and honorable sovereignty and independence in Lebanon.

The Lebanese people have the right to know where the authorities are leading them today. They also have the right to understand that all the sacrifices made in the path of resistance pale in comparison to the disasters awaiting the country if the government continues down the road of submission to the enemy’s demands and conditions.

It is also the right of the Lebanese people to know that the authorities’ reliance on the occupation to disarm resistance fighters, while the enemy intensifies its aggression against Lebanon, is a grave crime against the nation and its people.

Our responsibility within the resistance camp is to show the Lebanese what we believe to be the soundest and most effective path to defeating Zionist aggression. Together with our honorable, patient, and sacrificing people, we confront the brutal “Israeli” occupation in defense of our existence, our homeland, and all Lebanese who value sovereignty and national dignity. We endure bloodshed, displacement, and wounds, and remain steadfast in order to preserve our freedom and our country’s sovereignty.

We express gratitude to all who support us- whether Iranian, Arab, or foreign. We do not accept any conditions or place one’s interests above those of Lebanon and its people.

As for those who misunderstand the resistance or are swayed by hostile propaganda against it, we remain committed to addressing them in a way that ensures they hear our message, even if they remain unconvinced.

Those who support the enemy, incite against Lebanon and its interests, or provide services to what it calls the “criminal Zionist aggression project,” should be held accountable under the law. We affirm that the path of concessions will ultimately end in disappointment and failure.

To the Lebanese citizens and Arab and Muslim brothers everywhere, we say with all honesty and brotherhood:

“Whoever accepts us in the name of truth-God has greater right to the truth. And whoever rejects us, we shall remain patient until God judges between us and the wrongdoing people.”