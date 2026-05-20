Barbarism Continues: “Israeli” Massacre in South Lebanon Martyrs over 10 Civilians

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its barbaric aggression in Lebanon, the “Israeli” occupation committed a massacre on Tuesday in the southern Lebanese town of Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, martyring more than 10 civilians, including children, and injuring several others.

Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed in a statement that the Israeli airstrike on the town in the Tyre district resulted in an initial toll of 10 martyrs, including three children and three women, in addition to three wounded civilians, among them a young girl.

The attack comes amid continued “Israeli” aggression against southern Lebanese towns and villages despite the ceasefire agreement reached on April 17.

In a separate “Israeli” attack on Tuesday, four civilians were martyred in the southern town of Kfarsyr in another massacre carried out by the occupation, according to preliminary reports.

The escalation forms part of the ongoing “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, with occupation forces continuing to bombard Lebanese villages, particularly in the south.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues to confront these incursions and respond to “Israeli” aggression.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced earlier on Tuesday that the cumulative toll from the intensified “Israeli” aggression since March 2 has reached 3,042 martyrs and 9,301 wounded.