The Shattered Shield: Assessing the Multi-Front Erosion of “Israel’s” Strategic Power

By Mohamad Hammoud

The cumulative strain of continuous military engagement has severely eroded the “Israeli” army’s operational readiness and internal cohesion. An investigative report by Haaretz revealed that the military withheld full data on thousands of soldiers permanently discharged due to severe psychological trauma and mental illness.

Following legal proceedings, the military was forced to acknowledge that 7,241 officers and soldiers were discharged for psychiatric reasons during the first year of intense regional combat alone, while refusing further cooperation to avoid releasing what internal sources described as “unflattering” figures that could damage public morale.

Beyond this partial disclosure, the available indicators point to a broader and rapidly deepening crisis. Although the updated total of permanent combat discharges remains classified, data from the “Israeli” War Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department shows that approximately 80,000 soldiers have entered treatment programs since the war began, including nearly 26,000 cases involving mental illness and acute post-traumatic stress disorder.

This internal strain has been accompanied by a measurable rise in psychological collapse within the ranks. Yeni Şafak reported that suicides among active-duty personnel doubled during the latter phase of the military campaigns, underscoring what critics describe as an institutional failure to contain severe combat burnout among frontline units.

As these pressures intensify, military personnel monitoring the situation have linked them to an increasingly acute manpower shortage. According to accounts from within the system, commanders fear opening a “Pandora’s box,” arguing that acknowledging the full scale of psychological trauma could leave the military without sufficient combat-ready troops to sustain prolonged cross-border operations in south Lebanon.

The effects are no longer confined to the military sphere. Anadolu Agency reports that a growing number of middle-class Israelis, particularly those holding dual citizenship or transferable professional skills, are permanently leaving the country amid economic instability and the persistent threat of regional escalation.

The Technological Failure: Air Superiority Pierced by Autonomous and Wired Assets

The historic assumption of total airspace dominance has been dismantled by the growing inability to counter Hezbollah’s rapidly evolving unmanned aerial systems. The “Israeli” daily “Yedioth Ahronoth” reported that the military general staff admitted it possesses no effective technological or tactical solution to counter the wave of first-person-view suicide drones penetrating the northern front.

This vulnerability became especially visible following the introduction of un-jammable fiber-optic-guided drones, which use microscopic glass cables to physically transmit commands and high-resolution video, rendering “Israel’s” multi-billion-dollar electronic warfare and spectral jamming systems ineffective. Beyond these wired systems, intelligence assessments from the Alma Research and Education Center indicate that Hezbollah has integrated drones utilizing localized Artificial Intelligence and autonomous terminal-guidance algorithms capable of independently tracking and locking onto moving targets. Because these systems require no active radio-frequency signatures or satellite communication, traditional radar detection and early-warning networks are severely compromised.

Following lethal strikes on armored units in southern Lebanon, Israeli media outlets documented deep frustration within frontline units, where soldiers resorted to hanging fishing nets over windows and firing service rifles in desperate attempts to intercept low-flying drones.

The vulnerability of the domestic front was further exposed by a massive explosion near a state-owned missile propulsion facility in "Beit Shemesh", which triggered widespread panic and forced defense firms to issue rare public statements attributing the blast to experimental testing. This internal volatility mirrors the broader strategic paralysis exposed during the recent direct military confrontation with Iran, which demonstrated the limits of defensive shielding against sustained, multi-directional ballistic barrages.

The Economic and Diplomatic Fracture

The prolonged multi-front war has triggered severe economic and diplomatic deterioration. On May 17, 2026, the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics reported that GDP contracted at an annualized rate of 3.3 percent during the first quarter of the year, driven by reserve mobilizations that disrupted the high-tech and agricultural sectors while weakening consumer spending. Xinhua News Agency also reported a broader slowdown in business activity, reflecting declining investment, collapsing tourism, and mounting fiscal pressure from the enormous cost of sustaining military operations and missile defense systems. The widening deficit has deepened dependence on continuous emergency financial support from the United States.

At the same time, “Israel” faces mounting international isolation. According to reports published by Anadolu Agency, the International Criminal Court has advanced proceedings involving senior political and military officials over alleged war crimes and human rights violations. The growing legal and political scrutiny has contributed to declining international support, particularly in the United States, where major protests and shifting public opinion increasingly challenge long-standing support for continued military financing and unconditional diplomatic backing.