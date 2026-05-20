By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, May 18, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted 10:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army Iron Dome platform at the “Galilee Forests” training facility, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicle in the village of Rshaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle at Khallet Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer near the riverbed on the outskirts in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army drone in the skies over the village of Aita Al-Jabal, with appropriate weapons. and its attack on civilian vehicles along the coastal road between Beirut and Saida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m., the vehicle of the commander of the 300th Brigade of the “Israeli” army in the settlement of Shomera, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army position in the village of Maroun Al-Ras, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance carried out between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., a large-scale bombardment on all “Israeli” army positions in the villages of Khiyam, Taybeh and Deir Mimas, as well as at Khallet Raj, Hamamas Hill and Oweida Hill, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., an “Israeli” army position at Oweida Hill, with two high-grade offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 2:15 p.m., an “Israeli” warplane in the skies over the western sector in South Lebanon, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the port in the city of Naqoura, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:55 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters carried out between 8:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., a large-scale bombardment on all “Israeli” army positions in the village of Rshaf, with repeated waves of rocket barrages. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf, with a squadron of offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}