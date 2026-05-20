Hezbollah Removes “Israeli” Flag in Al-Bayyada

By Staff, Agencies

On May 19, 2026, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah- removed the “Israeli” flag atop the Southern Lebanese town of al-Bayyada after the “Israeli” occupation forces fled the area under the Resistance's fire.

Hezbollah's Military Media published a video compiling top-tier operations targeting Israeli occupation forces, vehicles, and military assets in al-Bayyada. From “Israeli” artillery positions to armored vehicles to “Israeli” soldiers, Hezbollah's fighters inflicted heavy losses against enemy forces using a range of capabilities, including the highly effective FPV.

The operations forced the “Israeli” occupation forces to evacuate the center of the 226th Paratroopers Brigade on May 11, 2026. "Israel" left behind its flag, which was subsequently removed by the Lebanese Resistance.

Hezbollah closed the video by showing an “Israeli” flag thrown on the floor before a panel that reads, in Arabic and Hebrew, "Al-Bayyada Does Not Welcome You."

“Israeli” media admitted that an “Israeli” major was martyred in southern Lebanon on Tuesday in an area they claimed was under “Israeli” control.

The report stated that the officer served as a company commander in the elite “Maglan” special forces unit, one of the “Israeli” military’s most prominent commando formations.

In detail, a Resistance fighter was able to advance and infiltrate heavily surveilled areas until reaching an area only 2.5 kilometers from the occupied border. The officer was present in the area and was subsequently shot dead. The Resistance fighter withdrew safely.

The “Israeli” military spokesperson confirmed the "killing of a major who served as deputy company commander in Battalion 7008 of the 551st Brigade during operations in southern Lebanon."