IRG Warns of War beyond Region, Vows New Aggression will Lay Enemies in Black Dust

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has warned that if aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war that had previously been promised will this time be extended beyond the region, and that devastating blows would be delivered from places the enemy can’t imagine.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRG addressed the United States directly, saying the "American-Zionist enemy" has failed to learn from repeated major strategic defeats at the hands of the Islamic Revolution and has once again resorted to threats.

"Although they attacked us with the full capabilities of two armies – the most expensive armies in the world – we did not bring all the capacities of the Islamic Revolution into action against them," the statement said.

"But now, if aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war that had been promised will this time be drawn beyond the region, and our crushing blows will lay you in black dust in places you cannot imagine."

The statement, issued under the Qur'anic verse "Fight the leaders of disbelief – indeed they have no [commitment to] oaths – that they might cease" [Surah Al-Tawbah, verse 12), said the IRG would demonstrate its power on the battlefield rather than through empty statements or virtual pages.

"We are men of war, and you will see our power on the battlefield, not in hollow statements or virtual pages," the IRG said. "And there is no victory except from God, the Almighty, the Wise."

The warning comes amid escalating war rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened in recent days to launch renewed strikes against IFran if indirect diplomatic discussions do not conclude in an agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned earlier on Wednesday that any return to war with Iran would bring “many more surprises.”