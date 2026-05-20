Hezbollah Fighters’ Letter to Sheikh Qassem: Dark Nights Wait The Enemy

By Staff

A letter from the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance to Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem [May God protect him]:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To His Eminence, the Secretary General, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, the Mujahid Sheikh Naim Qassem, may God preserve you,

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

We received your cherished message, carrying the affection of a father toward his sons, a commander toward his soldiers, and a sheikh toward his followers.

We thank you, our beloved Sheikh, for your sincere feelings, genuine affection, and pure compassion.

In return, we offer you greetings filled with faith, crowned with jihad, and destined for victory and martyrdom.

We also bow in reverence and honor before the souls of the martyrs among our fellow fighters and our loyal people, who astonished the world with their patience, steadfastness, and resilience. They were, and continue to be, the impenetrable shield against strife and the firm support in the harshest trials-the backbone of the resistance in defending the homeland against the treacherous and brutal Zionist occupation.

O beloved Secretary-General, your mujahideen sons in the Islamic Resistance placed their trust in God Almighty before carrying their rifles. They obeyed His command, relied upon Him, and entered the battlefield strengthened by patience and supported by divine aid. Day after day, they write epics of Karbala-like resistance, pursuing the enemy with every type of weapon at their disposal. They destroy its tanks, burn its vehicles, terrify its soldiers, and teach its army lessons that will be etched into its manufactured memory. In doing so, they keep the homeland unconquerable and beyond the reach of occupation.

Our Sheikh, your courageous leadership has opened the way for a series of operations that have left the enemy exhausted, fearful of maintaining a presence on the soil of the South. It has become obsessed with watching the skies, anticipating our barrages and drones, while keeping its head lowered to the ground in terror of our explosives and ambushes. We remain committed to the pledge you entrusted to us: we will keep the enemy in this state, and we still have more to come. We will neither rest nor relent, nor will our eyes know peace until the occupation leaves our land defeated and humiliated. Between us and them lie days they will not endure as we will, for we are the people of this land; and dark nights in the eyes of the occupier, which we have illuminated with the remembrance of God; and a battlefield from which it will reap the remains of its dead and wounded after we have sown it with gunpowder and fire.

In the name of every grain of soil, every martyr, and every fighter in the resistance formations standing ready across the frontlines of confrontation, we renew to you our loyalty, oath, and pledge to continue on this path in defense of dignity, freedom, honor, and independence. For nations are preserved only through blood sacrifice, and the honor of the South refuses to be liberated except at the hands of the resistance fighters. God willing, their cause will not fail.

Peace be upon you, and may God’s victory and blessings be with you.

Your sons,

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance