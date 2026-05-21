Iran Studies Washington’s New Proposal

By Staff, Agencies

Iran is reviewing a new US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation after Tehran submitted its own 14-point framework earlier this week, according to reports, citing a source close to the negotiating team.

The source said the United States sent a revised text to Iran via the Pakistani mediator three days after Tehran presented its proposal outlining 14 points related to the ongoing negotiations.

According to the report, Iranian officials are still studying the American draft and have not yet issued any formal response.

The Pakistani mediator, currently in Tehran, is seeking to bridge the gaps between the two sides’ proposals, though no breakthrough has yet emerged from the ongoing efforts, the source said.

The latest exchanges come as Washington turns to indirect talks via Pakistani mediation after failing to achieve its objectives in the war against Iran.

Recent reports said Iran’s revised 14-point proposal centered on ending the war and securing US confidence-building measures, including sanctions relief, guarantees against future US-"Israeli" attacks, restored maritime trade, and broader regional de-escalation.

Tehran has insisted that talks cannot focus solely on uranium enrichment while Iran remains under military and economic pressure, stressing that any durable deal must also address sanctions, regional escalation, and threats to Iranian sovereignty.

Meanwhile, US officials have opposed key parts of Tehran’s proposal, particularly Iran’s refusal to negotiate under wartime pressure and its linkage of the Strait of Hormuz crisis to the broader US campaign against the Islamic Republic, underscoring the deep divisions that continue to block a breakthrough.

However, no agreement has yet emerged despite ongoing mediation efforts.