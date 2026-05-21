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Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad: The Man “Israel” Could Not Silence for Years

Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad: The Man “Israel” Could Not Silence for Years
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

The rise of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, known as “The Shadow of Al-Qassam,” was marked by his survival through repeated assassination attempts, making him one of the most hunted resistance commanders in Gaza.

From joining Hamas in 1987 to leading the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza, al-Haddad spent decades building military networks and surviving multiple “Israeli” targeting attempts, becoming a central figure in the resistance’s command structure and a symbol of persistence under continuous siege and assassination campaigns.

 

Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad: The Man “Israel” Could Not Silence for Years

Israel Palestine al-qassam brigades gaza genocide zionist aggression IsraeliOccupation

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