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Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad: The Man “Israel” Could Not Silence for Years
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
The rise of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, known as “The Shadow of Al-Qassam,” was marked by his survival through repeated assassination attempts, making him one of the most hunted resistance commanders in Gaza.
From joining Hamas in 1987 to leading the Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza, al-Haddad spent decades building military networks and surviving multiple “Israeli” targeting attempts, becoming a central figure in the resistance’s command structure and a symbol of persistence under continuous siege and assassination campaigns.
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