Iran’s Qalibaf Warns That US Seeking New Round of War: The Enemy will Regret

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that the enemy’s overt and covert movements indicate it is seeking a new round of war, saying the Iranian armed forces are prepared and will make the enemy regret any new aggression against the country.

In his third audio message to the Iranian people, released on Wednesday, Qalibaf said that although hostilities have ceased on the battlefields as part of a ceasefire, the enemy has not abandoned its military objectives.

“The enemy’s overt and covert movements show that, parallel to economic and political pressures, it has not given up its military goals and is seeking a new round of war and fresh adventurism,” Qalibaf said.

The Iranian speaker said the United States was caught in a strategic dilemma.

“The reality is that the enemy, contrary to the postures it sometimes adopts, is trapped in a strategic challenge,” he said, pointing to rising gasoline prices, bond market turmoil, interest rates, and inflation in the US.

“These conditions have created such public discontent that even many of Trump’s own supporters see America’s war on Iran as Israel’s war and a violation of Trump’s campaign promises,” the top Iranian official pointed out.

Qalibaf said Trump is now hesitating between two options.

“The first option is to prioritize ending the war, accepting the costs of being the loser. The second option is to restart the war or continue the naval blockade to pressure Iran into accepting surrender.”

He added that a careful assessment of America’s situation suggests Washington still clings to the false hope of Iran’s submission.

Qalibaf urged Iran to strengthen its military readiness and economic resilience.

“In the face of such a plan, we must shatter the enemy’s miscalculations by enhancing our preparedness for a powerful and effective response to any possible attacks, and by increasing our economic resilience, disappointing the enemy’s hope for Iran’s surrender, so that it is forced to accept the rightful demands of the Iranian people in negotiations.”

He assured the nation that Iran’s armed forces have used the ceasefire period to rebuild their military capability.

“Thanks to divine grace and the support of the people, today they possess such readiness that they would astonish the enemy and certainly make it regret any new aggression against Iran,” he said.