Iran Leader Marks Raeisi, Warns of Historic Resistance to US-“Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a message on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of former President Ebrahim Raeisi, praising his sense of responsibility, commitment to justice, active diplomacy, and close connection with the people.

The message, released by the Leader's office on Wednesday, paid tribute to the martyrs of the April flight - at their head President Raeisi - saying they are "a reminder of the martyrdom of a multitude of servant-martyrs in the Islamic Republic of Iran".

"From Motahhari, Beheshti, Raja'i, and Bahonar, to Raeisi, Ale-Hashem, Amir-Abdollahian, and Larijani – hundreds of prominent figures nurtured by the school of the great Khomeini and dear Khamenei [may God elevate their noble stations], who adorned the record of sincere and mujahid-like service of the officials of the Islamic Republic with their bloody signatures," the Leader said.

Shortly after the Islamic Revolution, Morteza Motahhari was assassinated in 1979, followed by the 1981 Hafte Tir bombing that claimed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, and a separate 1981 bombing that martyred President Mohammad-Ali Raja’i and Prime Minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar.

In the 2024 helicopter crash, Ebrahim Raisi was claimed alongside Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, when their helicopter went down in mountainous terrain near Varzaqan in northwestern Iran.

Ali Larijani was martyred in a US-"Israeli" terrorist strike on March 17, 2026, while serving as Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Among President Raeisi's outstanding characteristics, Ayatollah Khamenei enumerated "a sense of responsibility, youth-orientation, attention to justice, active and beneficial diplomacy, and especially closeness to the people."

These qualities, the Leader said, encouraged Iran’s friends, including the mujahideen of the Resistance front, and were rooted in a deep spirituality within President Raeisi’s character.

“Regarding the relationship between officials and the people, positive and influential qualities give rise to mutual gratitude,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

"Thus, his farewell procession to his master Imam al-Rida took place with unparalleled grandeur," referring to the mass funeral processions in Tabriz, Tehran, and Mashhad, where Ebrahim Raisi was buried at the Imam al-Reda Shrine.

The Leader said Raeisi’s unfinished term reflected effort and compassion for the nation while upholding independence.

“Now, we stand before the epic-making feats of the Iranian nation in their historic Resistance,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, referring to the US and "Israel", adding that this increases officials’ responsibility at all levels of governance.

He stressed that national unity requires stronger efforts to address economic concerns and greater public participation in Iran’s progress.

The message arrived as Iran confronts persistent threats from the US and "Israel", following their unprovoked attacks in late February and ongoing plans for renewed aggression.