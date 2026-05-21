By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, May 19, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 4:00 p.m., a position of “Israeli” troops inside a tent in the village of Debel, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle in the square of the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles west of the village of Arab Al-Aramshe in northern occupied Palestine, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:55 a.m., the Ras Naqoura Naval Site, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:25 p.m., an Iron Dome platform at the Jal Al-Allam Site, with an offensive drone, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” military vehicle in the settlement of “Misgav Am”, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 2:30 p.m., an “Israeli” military vehicle in the settlement of “Margaliot”, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army position in the village of Maroun Al-Ras, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., an “Israeli” military vehicle at the Qaouzah junction, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Odaisseh, with a squadron of offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Ramiyah, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Beit Lif, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Khallet Raj area in the village of Deri Serian, with successive waves of artillery shells, rocket barrages and offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army bulldozer east of the Khiyam Detention Center, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:25 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the port of the city of Naqoura, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the Iskandarouna area of southern Lebanon, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 8:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Randa Hill in the city of Naqoura, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 7:30 p.m., a “Drone Dome” drone jamming system in the village of Rshaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 7:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rshaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 5:35 p.m., an “Israeli” D9 bulldozer in the vicinity of the Khiyam Detention Center, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance clashed at 10:15 p.m., with an “Israeli” army force attempting to advance toward the outskirts of the village of Haddatha, with medium weapons and rocket artillery. The fighters destroyed a Merkava tank, causing several casualties among its crew. Clashes continue up to the time of this statement. and as a continuation of the previous statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters have been engaged since 10:15 p.m., in ongoing clashes with an “Israeli” army force attempting to advance toward the outskirts of the village of Haddatha, with medium weapons and rocket artillery. The fighters have destroyed a second Merkava tank, while enemy warplanes and drones are attempting to intervene to support the force. The clashes are still ongoing at the time of this statement. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}