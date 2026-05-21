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Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic documents the growing role of Hezbollah's drones in southern Lebanon, where coordinated aerial attacks increasingly disrupted “Israeli” military movement and surveillance operations.
Using surveillance and suicide drones, Hezbollah Resistance fighters targeted armored vehicles, troop gatherings, command positions, and logistical assets across frontline villages, exposing the inability of elite “Israeli” intelligence and technological units to fully contain a decentralized and adaptive aerial threat.
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