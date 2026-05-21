Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield

Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents the growing role of Hezbollah's drones in southern Lebanon, where coordinated aerial attacks increasingly disrupted “Israeli” military movement and surveillance operations.

Using surveillance and suicide drones, Hezbollah Resistance fighters targeted armored vehicles, troop gatherings, command positions, and logistical assets across frontline villages, exposing the inability of elite “Israeli” intelligence and technological units to fully contain a decentralized and adaptive aerial threat.
 

Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield

Israel Lebanon drones war on lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield

Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield

11 hours ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

11 hours ago
Bassil: No Internal or External Force Can Disarm Hezbollah

Bassil: No Internal or External Force Can Disarm Hezbollah

12 hours ago
Hezbollah Fighters’ Letter to Sheikh Qassem: Dark Nights Wait The Enemy

Hezbollah Fighters’ Letter to Sheikh Qassem: Dark Nights Wait The Enemy

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 21-05-2026 Hour: 08:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot