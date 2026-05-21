Iran Declares Control Zone in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Gulf Waterways Management Authority has declared a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, reinforcing Tehran’s oversight of this critical global shipping route.

In a statement published on the X platform, the authority said the control zone extends from the line connecting Jabal Mubarak in Iran to southern Fujairah in the UAE on the eastern side of the strait, to the line linking Qeshm Island in Iran with Umm al-Quwain in the UAE on the western side.

The announcement came one day after Tehran unveiled the new Waterways Management Authority tasked with regulating navigation and transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran stressed that any maritime transit through the strait without prior coordination with Iranian authorities would be considered a violation of the newly established regulations.

The authority stated that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] and the Iranian Army will oversee intelligence and operational control across the strait and surrounding territorial waters.

Tehran emphasized that safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz is tied directly to Iranian national security and described the protection of the waterway as a shared regional responsibility.

Iranian authorities also warned foreign vessels against entering or exiting the area without complying with the updated navigation procedures and routes previously announced by the IRG Navy.

Iran has maintained restrictions and closures in the Strait of Hormuz for more than 80 days following the American-"Israeli" aggression against Iran and the subsequent US blockade measures targeting Iranian ports and coastlines after the April 8 truce.