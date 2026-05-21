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Epic Precision Strike Tears Through US-Made HEMTT Military Vehicle
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic documents the targeting of a US-manufactured HEMTT military vehicle in Tayr Harfa during Hezbollah drone operation in May 2026.
Designed for transporting ammunition, heavy equipment, and battlefield supplies, the HEMTT vehicle represented a critical logistical asset for frontline operations, with the strike highlighting the Resistance’s expanding ability to identify, track, and destroy high-value military support targets deep within active deployment zones.
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