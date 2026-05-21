Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Epic Precision Strike Tears Through US-Made HEMTT Military Vehicle

Epic Precision Strike Tears Through US-Made HEMTT Military Vehicle
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents the targeting of a US-manufactured HEMTT military vehicle in Tayr Harfa during Hezbollah drone operation in May 2026.

Designed for transporting ammunition, heavy equipment, and battlefield supplies, the HEMTT vehicle represented a critical logistical asset for frontline operations, with the strike highlighting the Resistance’s expanding ability to identify, track, and destroy high-value military support targets deep within active deployment zones.

Epic Precision Strike Tears Through US-Made HEMTT Military Vehicle

 

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Epic Precision Strike Tears Through US-Made HEMTT Military Vehicle

Epic Precision Strike Tears Through US-Made HEMTT Military Vehicle

10 hours ago
Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield

Hezbollah Drones Reshape the Battlefield

11 hours ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

11 hours ago
Bassil: No Internal or External Force Can Disarm Hezbollah

Bassil: No Internal or External Force Can Disarm Hezbollah

12 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 21-05-2026 Hour: 08:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot