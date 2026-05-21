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’Israel’s’ New Nightmare: Hezbollah’s FPV Threatens from the Sky

’Israel’s’ New Nightmare: Hezbollah’s FPV Threatens from the Sky
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents the growing role of FPV drone warfare in Hezbollah's campaign against "Israeli" occupation forces, highlighting the scale, precision, and strategic impact of these operations across the battlefield.

From tanks and armored vehicles to command centers and troop gatherings, FPV drones have reshaped the confrontation by delivering low-cost, high-impact strikes that challenge "Israel’s" technological superiority and expose weaknesses in its military defenses.

’Israel’s’ New Nightmare: Hezbollah’s FPV Threatens from the Sky

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation FPVDrones

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