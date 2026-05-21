Spain, Poland Condemn Ben-Gvir Over Sumud Flotilla Activist Abuse

By Staff, Agencies

European governments are renewing their condemnation of "Israeli" Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after a video emerged showing him and his supporters abusing and humiliating activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained while trying to break the Gaza blockade.

The footage triggered diplomatic backlash across Europe, with Madrid and Warsaw taking formal steps against "Tel Aviv’s" representatives amid wider outrage over the treatment of detainees.

The incident came after "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] intercepted 41 Gaza-bound vessels from the Sumud Flotilla and kidnapped activists aboard.

In parallel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the conduct shown in the video, describing the treatment of Flotilla activists as “unacceptable,” stressing that Spain “will not tolerate” the mistreatment of its citizens.

Sánchez confirmed that Ben-Gvir had already been banned from entering Spain since September, adding that Madrid will push the European Union to expand sanctions against him at a bloc-wide level.

In a separate response, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski condemned the treatment of detained activists and confirmed that Warsaw had summoned the "Israeli" chargé d’affaires to formally protest Ben-Gvir’s conduct.

Poland demanded an apology and the immediate release of Polish citizens detained during the operation, stressing that their rights and dignity must be respected under international law.

Sikorski added that Polish consular officials, working alongside representatives from other countries whose citizens were on board, were seeking access to detainees and pressing for urgent permission to meet them.

The criticism forms part of a broader wave of statements from European foreign ministers and heads of states denouncing the treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla participants, amid growing concern over the interception operation and the conditions of those detained.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Ben-Gvir and his supporters, calling their mistreatment of pro-Palestine activists, including Italian citizens, “intolerable” and a violation of human dignity.

Like Warsaw, Meloni also demanded an apology from the "Israelis", stating, "Italy also demands an apology for the treatment inflicted on these demonstrators and for the total disregard shown towards the explicit requests of the Italian government."

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Paris summoned the "Israeli" ambassador over the incident, stressing that the safety of French citizens participating in the flotilla must be ensured and they should be treated with respect and released promptly.

Other officials from nations including the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Iran came out to condemn the "Israeli" treatment of the detained activists.

This move by Ben-Gvir and his followers further damaged "Israel's" reputation, forcing "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to distance themselves from Ben-Gvir’s conduct.

The Turkey-launched flotilla delivering aid to Gaza was intercepted by IOF, detaining hundreds of activists. European officials see a broader pattern of violations, with the Ben-Gvir video intensifying calls for accountability and clarity on detainee treatment and the legality of the interception.