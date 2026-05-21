Trump Envoy: Greenland Didn’t Exist Until Trump Noticed It

By Staff, Agencies

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, acting as President Trump’s special envoy to Greenland, claimed the Arctic island only received political attention after Trump revived US interest in the territory.

“What I’ve found, that Greenland was not on a map, until Donald Trump put it on a map,” Landry said in a video clip posted Tuesday on X. “In other words, the United States, before Donald Trump, had basically ignored this place,” he added.

Landry blamed past US administrations for neglecting Greenland, arguing that Trump deserves credit for boosting ties and creating opportunities for the island.

Landry visited Nuuk this week at Trump’s urging, saying the president encouraged him to “go there and make a bunch of friends.”

During the tour, a local reportedly made an obscene gesture toward him, but Landry described the visit positively, expressing gratitude for the welcome and eagerness to explore more of Greenland in the future.

Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland earlier this year strained ties with European allies, especially Denmark, which oversees the autonomous territory.

His interest in acquiring the island highlights its strategic Arctic location and resources, fueling concerns in Europe over US ambitions and Arctic sovereignty amid rising geopolitical competition.