Top Pakistani Officials in Tehran Amid Iran-US Deal Push

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir will visit Tehran Thursday as part of ongoing mediation with Washington, coordinated with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who has been visiting Tehran since Wednesday.

Reports indicate that the diplomatic push aims to formulate a “temporary framework of understanding” that would fall short of a comprehensive agreement, instead focusing on the principle of “de-escalation in exchange for freezing measures” to contain the risks of sliding into a wider regional war.

The proposed framework reportedly seeks a temporary halt to military and naval escalation, alongside a freeze on provocative actions by both sides as long as negotiation channels remain open.

According to the reported details, the framework would include a halt to US and "Israeli" aggressions on Iran, in exchange for an Iranian commitment not to expand attacks against US bases or international shipping.

The agreement would manage Strait of Hormuz traffic and set the stage for 30–60 days of talks on Iran’s nuclear program, missiles, regional role, and eventual US sanctions relief.

Leaked reports suggest mediators aim to frame the initiative so no side claims an early “political victory,” letting the US save face while reassuring Tehran it hasn’t yielded to war or siege. Pakistan is also reportedly delaying tougher issues to later stages to keep talks on track.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" media reports revealed skepticism in "Tel Aviv", where "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly expressed concerns during a phone call with US President Donald Trump that the truce could grant Iran an opportunity to rebuild its capabilities.

In Washington, the Pakistani initiative is reportedly being viewed as an option to avoid a large-scale regional war while preserving the image of a “pressure policy” that the US administration claims pushed Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Three days after Tehran submitted a 14-point plan, the US sent a new message via Pakistan, which Iran is studying without response, while Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf warned that Washington appears to be seeking a new round of war.