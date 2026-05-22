Lebanese Parliament Resistance Bloc Memorandum on ’Israeli Aggression to Arab and Foreign Embassies

By Staff

Memorandum of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament to Arab and Foreign Embassies Regarding the “Israeli” Aggression Against Lebanon:

Our parliamentary bloc, on behalf of its president and members, addresses your government through this memorandum concerning the “Israeli” aggression against our country, Lebanon.

Today, our world is witnessing an American attempt—through military force and destruction on one hand, and economic pressure on the other—to impose new rules on international relations and determine the fate of states and peoples through domination and coercion, in blatant violation of the most basic principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These policies have begun to affect the interests and destinies even of countries that consider themselves allies and friends of the United States.

The foremost beneficiary of this American arrogance is the Prime Minister of the occupying entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, who contributed to dragging the United States into an unjust war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, while simultaneously escalating his aggression against our country after fifteen months of killing, destruction, violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and disregard for all commitments related to the ceasefire agreement reached by the Lebanese government through American mediation with the “Israeli” entity on November 27, 2024.

That agreement obligated both sides to cease all forms of hostilities and required the withdrawal of the “Israeli” army from the territories it occupied in southern Lebanon. Despite Lebanon’s strict adherence to the agreement, the “Israeli” side continued its daily attacks. “Israeli” violations of Lebanese sovereignty and of the ceasefire agreement have exceeded approximately ten thousand violations, accompanied by ongoing official Israeli threats to impose control over southern Lebanon and enforce its conditions by force. These threats were openly expressed by Benjamin Netanyahu through statements calling for the establishment of a buffer zone, while reports within the “Israeli” entity revealed the existence of plans prepared for preemptive attacks on Lebanon prior to the aggression against Iran.

The Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc—representing a broad political, popular, and regional constituency—has consistently called on the Lebanese government and international bodies to work toward compelling the “Israeli” entity to comply with the aforementioned agreement. We have worked tirelessly in this regard within parliament and the government, and have held numerous meetings and discussions with Lebanese state officials and representatives of various countries. However, the “Israeli” killing machine has not ceased its crimes against Lebanese civilians.

All political and diplomatic efforts have failed to halt these “Israeli” crimes against our country. The Lebanese government proved unable to compel the occupying entity and the agreement’s sponsors to implement its provisions, while the committee tasked with overseeing the agreement’s implementation [the mechanism] deliberately failed to fulfill its responsibilities. This led to the worsening suffering of our people over the course of fifteen months, during which they continued waiting for the results of their state’s efforts without obtaining even the minimum level of security and stability, while their blood continued to be shed.

This lengthy period constituted a genuine opportunity for the Lebanese state to fulfill its political and diplomatic role in stopping the aggression against Lebanon, either by pressuring the sponsors of the ceasefire or by utilizing its relations with international and regional allies. Yet this opportunity yielded only one outcome: the continued killing of our people at the hands of the “Israeli” enemy.

In light of this suffering and the continued occupation of our land, our people have been left with no option but to exercise their legitimate human right to self-defense—to defend their existence, the sovereignty and independence of their homeland, and their land and resources—in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Lebanese National Accord Document, the commitments of the Lebanese government in its ministerial statement, and the ceasefire agreement itself. No one can strip a people subjected to killing and occupation of this fundamental human right.

What our country has endured in terms of killing and destruction at the hands of the occupation army constitutes premeditated crimes aimed at seizing parts of Lebanese territory, amid calls by some “Israeli” officials to establish settlements there and incursions by settler groups across the border. To achieve this objective, the occupation army deliberately destroyed civilian life in the targeted villages through the intentional killing of civilians, the forced displacement of residents and prevention of their return, and the destruction of hospitals, schools, media institutions, places of worship, civilian homes and businesses, and state infrastructure, including electricity, water, and telecommunications facilities, as well as bridges and public roads.

All of these criminal acts were accompanied by official statements issued by Netanyahu, his finance minister, and his defense minister, which included:

● Establishing a buffer zone south of the Litani River.

● Making the Litani River the border of the “State of ‘Israel’.”

● Completely destroying and bulldozing border villages.

● Expelling civilian residents and preventing them from returning to their homes.

The brutal killing of defenseless civilians has surpassed all description. Although assassinations and attacks continued over the course of fifteen months, the aggression escalated dramatically after March 2, 2026, reaching its peak on April 8, 2026, in a horrific massacre. This occurred after the Pakistani Prime Minister announced a regional ceasefire that included Lebanon, leading civilians to believe that the aggression had ended. However, the “Israeli” enemy launched surprise airstrikes on Beirut and other Lebanese regions, resulting in the killing and injury of two thousand unarmed civilians, including more than one hundred children and dozens of women who were killed in their homes.

Netanyahu refused to abide by the ceasefire despite international appeals and condemnations of this heinous crime, while his army continued acts of destruction in the villages it occupied in southern Lebanon, as well as the killing of civilian families, including women and children, in villages across southern Lebanon and the western Bekaa, in addition to attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The “Israeli” killing machine also targeted humanitarian workers, including doctors and paramedics, journalists and media correspondents, as well as soldiers of the Lebanese Army and members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].

All these acts constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity as defined in Article 7 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which states that crimes against humanity are acts “committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack,” including: intentional killing, extermination, deportation or forcible transfer of populations, imprisonment, or severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law.

Moreover, these crimes against humanity stand in direct contradiction to the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, both of which guarantee the right to life, dignity, health, freedom of movement, housing, and other fundamental rights.

Through you, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc appeals to your government in order to inform it of the reality facing our country, whose very existence as an independent state and member of the United Nations, the League of Arab States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is under threat. Lebanon is a sovereign state with a free people seeking to live in security, peace, and stability.

We already possess internationally sponsored frameworks and understandings reached by the Lebanese government through indirect negotiations with the occupying entity. These agreements require only that the “Israeli” entity be compelled to implement them. Our demand as Lebanese citizens—and the demand of all who value their country’s sovereignty, independence, and freedom—is the cessation of all violations of our national sovereignty by air, land, and sea, and the complete halt of hostile acts, including:

● The assassination of civilians and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including homes and public and private institutions.

● The withdrawal of the “Israeli” occupation army from our territory up to the internationally recognized borders.

● The return of residents to their villages and the reconstruction of those villages.

● The release of detainees held in occupation prisons.

As for other issues related to Lebanon’s protection and defense, these remain internal Lebanese matters that can be addressed through national dialogue leading to a comprehensive national security strategy embraced by all Lebanese citizens.

Achieving these demands constitutes an essential gateway toward rebuilding the state, protecting internal stability, and launching a path of recovery and reform. These are vital national demands to which we remain firmly committed and toward which we will continue striving.