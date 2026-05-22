By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, May 20, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Debel, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Deir Serian, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m., the Ras Naqoura Naval Site, with a squadron of offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}