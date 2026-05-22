Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning new US sanctions targeting Lebanese MPs, security officials and members of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, describing the measures as political intimidation aimed at pressuring Lebanon over the issue of resistance weapons and in support of “Israeli” objectives.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The sanctions issued by the US Departments of State and Treasury against Lebanese MPs elected by the people, officers in the Lebanese Army and General Security, and officials from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are an American attempt to intimidate the free Lebanese people in order to reinforce the Zionist aggression against our country and provide it with a symbolic political boost after the failure of its crimes to deter the Lebanese people from exercising their legitimate right to resist in defense of their homeland.

The accusation put forward by the US administration against our MPs and officials is that they reject the disarmament of the Resistance and oppose projects of surrender through which the US administration is trying to drag our country in the interest of the “Israeli” entity. This accusation applies to the majority of the Lebanese people who remain committed to the resistance and reject surrender.

These sanctions are a badge of honor for those targeted by them and further confirmation that our choice is the correct one. In practical terms, they are not worth the ink with which they were written, and they will have no practical effect on our positions or on the continued work of our brothers and officials in serving their people and defending their interests and sovereignty.

As for the targeting of Lebanese officers on the eve of meetings at the Pentagon, this is a clear attempt to intimidate our official security institutions and subject the Lebanese state to the conditions of American dictates. This decision exposes those who claim friendship with the United States while it seeks to undermine national institutions.

The Lebanese authorities must defend their constitutional, security and military institutions in order to preserve national sovereignty and the dignity of Lebanon and the Lebanese people.