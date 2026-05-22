Trump: US Will Recover Iran’s Uranium, But Won’t Use It

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that the United States will eventually secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, dismissing Tehran’s refusal to hand it over, according to Reuters.

“We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump previously alleged that the uranium was buried after US and "Israeli" airstrikes nearly a year ago, insisting he aims to retrieve it to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran, for its part, continues to state that it has no intention of developing nuclear arms, pointing to longstanding doctrinal, ethical, and religious prohibitions on weapons of mass destruction. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has repeatedly reaffirmed this position in public remarks.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran, hinting at new attacks, coordinating with Netanyahu on the issue, and claiming Washington could "end the war quickly" while seeking a rapid settlement.

During his May 19–20 visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Russia’s proposal to store enriched Iranian uranium with Xi Jinping, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

He declined to reveal Xi’s response, noting the talks were private, and added that the US has not yet accepted the proposal.

Peskov also highlighted that Iran was discussed in detail, including in informal ‘over tea’ conversations, reflecting the breadth of the Beijing meetings.”

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium rests solely with Tehran, emphasizing that any resolution must respect Iran’s right to a peaceful nuclear program under the NPT.”