Satellite Images Reveal Level of Destruction in “Israeli” Bases

By Staff, Agencies

Newly analyzed satellite imagery has exposed damage to multiple “Israeli” military installations from Iran and Hezbollah's defensive operations, raising questions about the extent of destruction that “Tel Aviv” may be concealing from public view.

Analysis of satellite images published by Soar shows strikes on several military bases across the occupied territories during Iran’s recent defensive strikes, codenamed Operation “Truthful Pledge IV” that came in response to the US- “Israeli” aggression starting on February 28.

The unprovoked aggression began with airstrikes assassinating senior Iranian officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and targeting civilian infrastructure.

Iran responded by launching devastating strikes against US and “Israeli” bases and assets across the region.

The report by “Yedioth Ahronoth”, released Friday with military censor approval, has used low-quality images, casting further doubt on the regime's transparency about the actual scale of damage sustained.

Images from the Sentinel-2 satellite reveal that “Ramat David” Air Base was hit in two separate areas. According to the analysis, one damaged zone apparently housed support vehicles and equipment, while the second served as a refueling and service point for fighter jets- critical infrastructure for “Israel's” air operations.

Satellite image reportedly shows the destroyed US AWACS aircraft at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base before and after Iran's strike.

The imagery also points to a sudden change near a structure inside the “Mishar” base, a Unit 8200 signals intelligence facility near “Safed”. Soar's analysis indicates a possible strike on the base between March 5 and March 10.

Additional satellite images show damage to a position at “Nevatim” Air Base, clearly visible on March 25. The base has been a key target in Iran's response to the US-“Israeli” aggression.

Furthermore, images reveal a major fire at “Camp Shimshon” beginning March 10, the same day Hezbollah announced it attacked the site with a swarm of drones.

According to the analysis, the fire burned for several days and spread across approximately 200 meters inside the base.

Comparisons with older high-resolution images from 2016, 2024, and 2025 showed the damaged area had consistently been used for operational purposes, including military vehicle placement and logistical preparations.

The analysis noted that past images showed no significant vegetation in the area, "indicating that the fire was caused by a strike on a significant area inside the base rather than by burning vegetation."