Iran Destroyed $1B of US MQ-9 Reapers During War

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is facing mounting costs in the war on Iran, as Tehran has reportedly destroyed nearly $1 billion worth of America’s MQ-9 Reaper drones since February.

According to Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, at least 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and possibly as many as 30, have been neutralized since the US and "Israel" waged war against Iran.

The total includes drones damaged beyond repair, though Iran disputes US figures. A congressional report earlier counted 24 drones shot down.”

The reported losses amount to nearly 20% of the Pentagon’s prewar inventory of the high-value unmanned aircraft, marking one of the most significant setbacks for US drone operations in recent years.

The MQ-9 Reaper, a key US military drone used for surveillance and strikes, carries advanced sensors, cameras, Hellfire missiles, and JDAM bombs. Each unit costs about $30 million, making cumulative losses a heavy burden for the Pentagon.

Iran’s Armed Forces shot down many drones, while others were destroyed in missile strikes on US bases or lost to operational accidents, highlighting the high cost of the ongoing war.

US MQ-9 Reaper production has effectively ended, leaving Washington with limited ability to replenish losses. Only about 10 jet-powered Avenger drones were built, providing few alternatives for long-range strike operations, though Reaper variants continue to be made for foreign buyers.

A US Congressional Research Service report said 42 American aircraft—fighter jets, drones, refueling planes, helicopters, and surveillance aircraft—were destroyed or damaged during the war on Iran.

Losses included four F-15E fighters, one damaged F-35A, an A-10 attack jet, seven KC-135 tankers, one E-3 AWACS, an MQ-4C drone, two MC-130J aircraft, and one HH-60W helicopter.