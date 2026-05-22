Resistance Day: Lebanese Army Chief Pledges National Defense

By Staff, Agencies

On Resistance and Liberation Day, Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Rodolphe Haykal vowed that the army will serve as an "impregnable barrier" against threats to Lebanon’s stability and civil peace.

Haykal said the anniversary remains “a bright milestone in Lebanon’s history,” adding that it embodied “the Lebanese people’s attachment to their land, sovereignty, and national dignity in the face of 'Israeli' occupation.”

He also paid tribute to “the sacrifices of the martyrs and all those who contributed to safeguarding the homeland,” saying the Lebanese continue to draw from that period “the spirit of resilience and unity.”

The army commander said Lebanon is still living through the consequences of the "Israeli" aggression, including “destruction, thousands of martyrs and wounded, and the occupation of Lebanese territory.”

He added that the army is exerting “its maximum capabilities under complex conditions and major dangers” to mitigate the impact of the aggression and support citizens, “especially the displaced and resilient.”

Addressing soldiers directly, Haykal urged them to “hold firmly to your mission and maintain your morale and constant readiness,” stressing that “civil peace and national unity are the strongest weapons to protect Lebanon and its stability.”

He added that attacks on the military institution and questioning its role “serve Lebanon’s enemies,” affirming that the army “will remain, thanks to the steadfastness of its personnel and the sacrifices of its martyrs and wounded, strong, cohesive, and a guardian of national unity.”

Haykal concluded by saying, “Our hope remains great in reclaiming every inch of our land, while the Lebanese, through their sacrifices, set an example in determination.”

His statement comes as "Israeli" attacks continue against villages and towns in southern Lebanon, with attacks targeting civilians, residential homes, and agricultural land.

Despite ongoing ceasefire arrangements, "Israeli" attacks continue across southern Lebanon, damaging civilian infrastructure and fueling displacement.

This week’s strikes, including on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, martyred 14 people—four children and three women—and wounded three others. Additional attacks in Doueir, Tebnine, and surrounding towns have pushed the cumulative toll since early March past 3,000 martyrs and over 9,000 wounded, according to Lebanese health authorities.