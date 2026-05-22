NGOs Warn: Gaza’s Conditions ’Catastrophic’ Despite Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Three major international NGOs warned Thursday that Gaza’s humanitarian situation remains "catastrophic" over six months after the UN-backed US peace plan, saying the "Israeli" occupation has failed to meet its obligations.

Representatives from Oxfam, Save the Children, and Refugees International told reporters at UN headquarters in New York that there remains a wide gap between "Israel’s" stated commitments and conditions on the ground for Palestinians, AFP reported.

Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America, said aid groups continue to face severe restrictions on delivering essential supplies.

“'Israel' continues to deny most experienced aid groups from bringing in essential supplies, like pipes to fix water systems, shelters, materials and medical supplies at the levels needed,” she said, adding that this comes despite pledges of reconstruction and long-term development.

Violence has also continued, the NGOs asserted, with ongoing "Israeli" strikes contributing to a worsening health crisis.

“Trauma patients continued to arrive every single day that I was in Gaza,” said American surgeon Teresa Soldner, who recently returned from the territory. “I think that the Palestinian healthcare establishment has been absolutely decimated.”

Save the Children’s Janti Soeripto said that child malnutrition is increasing, with many arriving at clinics severely undernourished. More than 600,000 children are expected to miss school for a third consecutive year due to the collapse of the education system.

The NGOs further highlighted worsening sanitation conditions, saying the lack of clean water and hygiene supplies is exposing families to disease and leaving sewage systems in disrepair.

The humanitarian groups referenced the UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025 endorsing a US-backed peace plan that called for the full resumption of aid deliveries.

A Gaza ceasefire on October 10, 2025, led to prisoner exchanges, but "Israeli" withdrawal has stalled, prompting warnings from Refugees International that the agreement is failing.