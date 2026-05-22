By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, May 21, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Debel, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Deir Serian, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m., the Ras Naqoura Naval Site, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., “Israeli” army artillery positions in the village of Yaroun, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., “Israeli” army artillery positions in the village of Bint Jbeil, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at Khallet Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Shamaa, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 2:00 p.m., a combined “Israeli” army force advancing toward the village of Haddatha from the direction of the Al-Baydar neighborhood. As the force reached the vicinity of the pond, it was targeted with artillery shells and continuous rocket barrages for half an hour. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., a D9 bulldozer with an offensive drone and a Merkava tank with rocket artillery in the vicinity of the Haddatha pond, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m., a second Merkava tank in the Al-Baydar neighborhood of the village of Haddatha, with a guided missile, confirming a direct hit and it was seen burning. The fighters also targeted the tank’s supporting force with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:25 p.m., a second bulldozer which was brought in to tow the struck vehicles in the village of Haddatha, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m., a third Merkava tank in the vicinity of the stadium in the village of Haddatha, with an offensive drone. This was followed by rocket barrages targeting supporting enemy gatherings. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 4:30 p.m., in direct combat with an infantry force supported by two Merkava tanks that advanced toward the Hussainiya in the village of Haddatha, with light and direct weapons, scoring confirmed casualties. The enemy was then forced to withdraw its wounded under heavy smoke cover. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 3:45 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., three gatherings of enemy forces on the outskirts of the village of Haddatha, with repeated barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles al-Baydar on the outskirts of the village of Haddatha, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 5:15 p.m., a fourth Merkava tank in the vicinity of the pond in the village of Haddatha, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 5:25 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the pond in the village of Haddatha, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 5:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the village of Haddatha, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance engaged at 7:10 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone in the skies over the central sector of South Lebanon, with surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance targeted on Tuesday, May 20, 2026 at 5:35 p.m., the Al-Ajel Hill Site and the barracks of “Avivim”, “Ramim” [Hunin], “Ramot Naftali” and “Ma’ale Golani”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance clashed at 6:30 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Rshaf, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 8:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the city of Naqoura, with an offensive drone.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}