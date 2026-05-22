Raad to Resistance Supporters, We Fulfill Our Duty to Prevent Further Aggression Against Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Beirut, Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, delivered a message to what he described as “the honorable people of the resistance and its heroic men,” praising their sacrifices and steadfastness amid the ongoing confrontation with the “Israeli” enemy.

Raad addressed the families of martyrs and the wounded, saying they continue to embody patience, sacrifice, and commitment whether in their homes or in displacement. He stressed that supporters of the resistance are enduring one of the harshest wars of destruction, involving displacement and devastation, because they reject Lebanon becoming subject to “Zionist domination and extermination.”

He described Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance as part of the people themselves, committed to defending the oppressed and confronting injustice. He also praised supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement for what he called their steadfast national and humanitarian commitment during both war and peace.

Raad warned Lebanese political actors against relying on what he described as deceptive international promises, arguing that foreign powers seek to manipulate Lebanon and divide regional gains alongside the “Israeli” occupation. He added that countries arming and supporting the occupation while claiming friendship toward Lebanon are fully known to the resistance.

At the same time, he expressed appreciation toward those who supported Lebanon and the resistance, while criticizing parties that remained silent in the face of “Israeli” attacks and destruction. According to Raad, history will judge those who failed to condemn or confront the aggression.

Addressing supporters directly, Raad said the resistance and its people are carrying out a national, humanitarian, and moral duty aimed at preventing criminals from expanding attacks against Lebanon and the wider region. He argued that neither alliance with the United States nor normalization with the “Israeli” occupation can protect the sovereignty of regional states or their peoples from “Zionist ambitions.”

Raad stressed that the resistance fights to defend Lebanon’s land, sovereignty, people, and national existence, while compensating for what he described as the shortcomings of the state. He said the enemy responds to battlefield losses inflicted by resistance fighters by intensifying attacks on villages and civilians in an effort to impose displacement and destruction.

“We fulfill our duty of defense until God grants us victory or we attain martyrdom,” Raad stated, adding that future generations will continue carrying the banner of liberation, dignity, and resistance. He emphasized that the resistance “fights and resists without weakness or surrender,” remaining patient and steadfast despite sacrifices.

Raad concluded by stressing that the resistance’s weapons remain “the real obstacle preventing the consolidation of occupation, stability, and domination,” arguing that forces supporting the “Israeli” entity are conspiring against the resistance precisely because of this deterrent role.