Trump’s Top Spy Resigns

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence [DNI] Tulsi Gabbard has resigned amid intense pressure from the White House after she strongly objected to the US-led illegal war of aggression against Iran, informed sources have revealed.

Gabbard, who headed the vast US intelligence community and coordinated espionage operations across America’s multiple spy agencies, officially cited her husband’s serious illness as the reason for stepping down.

In a resignation letter posted on X on Friday, she announced that Abraham Williams had been diagnosed with a serious and rare form of bone cancer.

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” Gabbard wrote.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

She added that her resignation would take effect on June 30.

Since the start of the US-“Israeli” aggression on Iran:

- Joe Kent, Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, resigned

- General Randy George, US Army Chief of Staff, sacked

- Pam Bondi, US Attorney General, sacked

Trump posted on Truth Social that “we will miss her” and claimed he had “no doubt” her husband would “soon be better than ever.”

Gabbard is the fourth female Cabinet-level official to leave Trump’s administration, following the earlier departures of former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez De Remer, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

However, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the real trigger for her exit was mounting pressure from the White House after Gabbard repeatedly voiced strong objections to the unwarranted US-“Israeli” decision to launch a war against Iran in the absence of any “imminent threat” to American security.

Gabbard’s departure underscores deep divisions and growing unease inside the Trump administration over the reckless and costly war on Iran.

Director of US National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent has RESIGNED, saying he cannot “support the war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from ‘Israel’ and its powerful American lobby.”

Her reported resistance highlights serious concerns within US intelligence circles about the lack of any legitimate justification for the aggression and the risk of it escalating into a broader regional catastrophe.