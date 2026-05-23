Iran’s Araghchi to UN’s Guterres: US’s Betrayals, Contradictory Stances Source of Talks Disruption

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the United States' litany of failures to honor its commitments as the source of disruption of Pakistan-mediated negotiations.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

He listed the most egregious instances across the "history of failures" as Washington's repeated betrayals of diplomacy, military aggression against Iran, contradictory positions, and recurring excessive demands.

Araghchi stressed that, despite its deep mistrust of the United States, the Islamic Republic has again entered the diplomatic process seriously and with a responsible approach, and is making every effort to achieve a reasonable and just outcome.

For his part, the UN chief rejected the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, and emphasized the need to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and pursue diplomatic means in order to establish peace and stability in the region.

Also on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed the Islamabad-mediated process, saying Iran could not yet say that an agreement with the United States was close.

"The process is ongoing. I have said before that the differences between Iran and the United States are so deep and extensive, especially after the crimes they have committed over the past two or three months," he said during a televised interview.

However, the official noted that trips made to Tehran by senior officials from Pakistan pointed to arrival at a "decisive" juncture.